The latest grant from a leading supporter of Cheshire charities has given the Countess of Chester Babygrow appeal a welcome seasonal boost.

At a special presentation event this week, trustees of the Marjory Boddy Charitable Trust presented a cheque for £20,000 to neonatal nurse Sam O’Brien who accepted the grant on behalf of the appeal.

A long-standing supporter of charitable initiatives throughout the Countess of Chester Health Park, the Marjory Boddy Trust was formed in 2002.

Based in Chester, it awards grants totaling in excess of £70,000 a year to dozens of local charities.

Commenting on the decision to back the Babygrow appeal, trust chairman Edward Walton said: “Whilst we’ve been enthusiastic in our financial support of end-of-life care services provided by local hospices, we recognize that the early stages of life can be equally challenging and traumatic for a significant number of babies and their parents.”

Edward added: “The Marjory Boddy trustees were unanimous in recognising the importance of providing the very best facilities and emotional support to parents of babies born with life-threatening conditions and we’re delighted to be able to support the team that is working with such tenacity to achieve Babygrow’s targets and make a real difference.”

Thanking the trust for its latest support, The Countess Charity’s Trust & Legacy fundraiser Ngozi Ikoku said: “We have had a long-standing relationship with the Marjory Boddy Trust who have always listened to our needs and supported us where possible.

“This recent donation of £20,000 represents a major boost to our Babygrow appeal. It will help enable us to reach our target and start building the now urgently needed new neonatal unit for the benefit of premature, sick and vulnerable babies born at the Countess and their families.”