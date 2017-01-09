Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether it's superheroes, screen musicals or long-awaited sequels, going to the cinema in 2017 looks like it will have something to suit all tastes.

Disney ruled the roost in 2016 as by far and away the most successful studio in the world thanks to the success of Rogue One, Zootropolis, Finding Dory and The Jungle Book to name but a few - they were even involved in the distribution of the year's most successful picture Captain America: Civil War.

And they will be a strong contender to repeat that success in 2017 with another Star Wars movie, Cars 3 and the live action Beauty and the Beast among their big releases.

To guide you through the year, executive editor Michael Green - who was The Chronicle's film critic for more than 20 years - provides some of his personal choices for the next 12 months.

1. La La Land

January always tends to be the month when we get to see some of the main awards contenders such as Silence, Moonlight, Manchester By The Sea, Lion, Split and Hacksaw Ridge - all either with us already or on the way. But the one to beat this year is that rarest of offerings in the 21st century - an original screen musical. After sizzling together in Crazy Stupid Love and even surviving the misery-fest that was The Gangster Squad, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are reunited in a film directed by Damien Chazelle who was responsible for one of my favourite films of 2015 Whiplash. This is the simple story of a jazz pianist who falls for an aspiring actress in LA but it is expected to dance its way to Oscar glory later this year.

Released: January 12

2. T2: Trainspotting

When Trainspotting was released in 1996, it became an instant cultural phenomenon - not least because of one of the most inspired poster campaigns in cinema history - and rumours of a possible sequel emerged several times over the years, especially when original author Irvine Walsh published his own follow-up novel Porn in 2002. Well now the wait is over and not only are director-screenplay writing team Danny Boyle and John Hodge reunited, so are the original stars Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewan Bremner as we catch up with what Renton, Begbie, Sick Boy and Spud are up to 20 years on.

Released: January 27

3. Beauty and the Beast

As previously mentioned, Disney just can't seem to do anything wrong at the moment and that includes live action versions of some of their best loved animated classics. Both Cinderella and The Jungle Book vastly exceeded expectations both critically and commercially and there is nothing to suggest Beauty and the Beast won't do the same. Emma Watson is perfect casting as Belle and backing her up are the likes of Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Ewan McGregor and Emma Thompson. The film has a lot to live up to as the original 1991 feature became the first animated film ever to be nominated for Best Picture Oscar but it has a sure hand at the helm - director Bill Condon made Dreamgirls in 2006 and also wrote the screen version of Oscar-winning Chicago in 2002.

Released: March 17

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

The first Guardians of the Galaxy picture in 2014 was considered a big gamble but its unexpected world conquering box office returns essentially paved the way for other riskier projects such as Deadpool and Doctor Strange. It also makes this sequel one of the most eagerly awaited releases of 2017 especially after a couple of trailers which have perfectly captured the first movie's blend of mind-blowing special effects, high octane action and streetwise humour - not to mention the unbelievably cute mini Groot! Plot details are under wraps apart from the fact it will involve solving the mystery of the true parentage of hero Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

Released: April 28

5. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

The lacklustre box office performance of Guy Ritchie's Man from UNCLE film in 2015 is one of the biggest cinematic disappointments of recent years. I adore that film and would dearly love to see Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer and Alicia Vikander reunite for a sequel that sadly will never happen. Instead, Mr Ritchie is attempting what cinema has so far dismally failed to achieve: a definitive film based on the legends of King Arthur (with the notable exception of Monty Python and The Holy Grail of course). I confess I have not so far been convinced of Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's ability to front a movie but he is surrounded by the likes of Jude Law and Eric Bana and if Ritchie brings his trademark sly humour to the project, this could be the actor's long overdue big screen breakthrough.

Released: May 12

6. My Cousin Rachel

A big screen literary adaptation starring Rachel Weisz - that's got to be appealing to lovers of good quality cinema and it may prove to be the most popular escape from the usual crop of summer blockbusters heading our way again this year. The film is based on the novel by Daphne Du Maurier in which a young Englishman plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian, only to fall under her spell. Sam Claflin, Holliday Grainger and Iain Glen round out a strong cast and at the helm is the versatile Roger Michell whose past successes include Notting Hill, Enduring Love and Morning Glory.

Released: June 9

7. Dunkirk

It's difficult to know who will be more excited about this summer tentpole release - legions of admirers of director Christopher Nolan or the armies of One Direction fans desperate to see Harry Styles make his dramatic big screen debut. Second World War movies are by no means associated with box office success very often but Nolan has yet to make any film which is anything less than fascinating and his huge ensemble cast which includes the likes of Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance and Cillian Murphy echoes past epics like A Bridge Too Far, The Longest Day and Battle of Britain.

Released: July 21

8. Baby Driver

Another tantalising aspect of 2017 will be the return of Edgar Wright for the first time since he completed his Simon Pegg-Nick Frost movie trilogy with The World's End in 2013. More significantly, this will be his first venture outside that team since his perennially under-rated teen fantasy Scott Pilgrim vs The World in 2010. The plot sounds conventional - after being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail - but there is rarely anything straight forward about what Wright comes up with. He certainly has an amazing cast led by Ansel Elgort and the luminous Lily James (pictured) backed up by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey, Jon Bernthal and Jon Hamm.

Released: August 11

9. Kingsman: The Golden Circle

If you can forgive the dreadful last couple of minutes, Matthew Vaughan's 2014 James Bond homage Kingsman: The Secret Service was a breath of fresh air and gave us the chance to see Colin Firth get as close as he is ever likely to get to portraying 007. It was also the film which introduced us to the charm of Taron Egerton as young hero Eggsy. He is back, as is Mark Strong as Merlin and, surprisingly, Firth as well in a story which sees an attack on the Kingsman HQ forcing an alliance with the American equivalent which sees Channing Tatum added to the mix along with Jeff Bridges and Julianne Moore. Whether the film can recapture the original's insane action and Roger Moore era humour remains to be seen.

Released: September 29

10. The Snowman

If all goes according to plan, this may well launch a whole new franchise based on the Harry Hole detective novel series written by Norwegian author Jo Nesbo. The pedigree of the production is second to none - Michael Fassbender is ideal casting as the unorthodox cop who investigates the disappearance of a woman whose pink scarf is found wrapped around an ominous-looking snowman. Rebecca Ferguson, Val Kilmer, JK Simmons and Toby Jones are also on board but most importantly, the director is Tomas Alfredson who made such a good job of John Le Carre's Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.

Released: October 13

11. Paddington 2

Few family films get to be declared all time classics within days of their release but that was certainly the case with the 2014 picture which brought Michael Bond's beloved creation to the big screen for the first time. All the elements came together so perfectly and the picture's many admirers will be delighted to hear everyone (apart from Nicole Kidman's baddie) is back for the sequel along with new additions led by Hugh Grant. The plot deals with someone stealing the present Paddington has bought for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday but the chance to relive the humour and charm of the original will be what brings everyone back for more.

Released: November 24

12. Star Wars Episode VIII

The full title isn't even known yet but this remains the most eagerly awaited film of 2017 especially after the runaway critical and commercial success of Rogue One. Every Star Wars fan must be so overjoyed that two films in two years have exceeded expectations and finally helped ease the disappointment of George Lucas' dreadful prequels. Episode VIII will be even more poignant bearing in mind Carrie Fisher finished filming her scenes prior to her untimely death. One expects Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker to play a hugely significant role but such was the impact of The Force Awakens, we will also be looking forward to the further adventures of Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron and Kylo Ren plus, of course, BB8.

Released: December 15

Please note release dates stated are subject to change.