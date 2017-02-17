Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £10 million plan to modernise the electrical network across Winsford, Northwich and the surrounding areas of mid-Cheshire is due to start in 2017.

The SP Energy Networks project includes:

The installation of 3km of new 33,000 volt cable along School Lane and into Chester Road in Hartford, which is scheduled to start from the end of March for a period of 16 weeks.

Installing around 1km of new 33,000 volt cable along New Road, under the River Weaver and into High Street in Winsford, also scheduled to start in March though for a duration of six weeks.

SP Energy Networks are co-ordinating these activities with Cheshire West and Chester Council, and developing a programme of work that intends to minimise the disruption to local residents and businesses.

The final stage of the programme is the installation of a new grid transformer at the existing substation site in Winsford, which will start in the summer of 2017 and continue through to 2018.

This investment programme facilitates future growth and demand needs across Winsford, Northwich and the surrounding area, in addition to providing an increased resilience of supply to the existing 70,000 of homes and businesses.

While the existing equipment has provided an industry leading standard of service for more than 50 years, it is now scheduled to be replaced to ensure this high standard of service is maintained.

Mark Sobczak, head of 132kV projects at SP Energy Networks, said: “This is the most significant reinforcement in mid-Cheshire for more than 50 years and our work will ensure that the grid is as reliable as possible for decades as well as supporting growth and the future demands of the thousands of homes and businesses.”

The programme of work starts from March 2017 and continues through to the end of 2018.