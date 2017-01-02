Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The countdown to the arrival of the new £1 coin has begun, with Chief Secretary David Gauke revealing it will enter circulation on March 28, 2017.

With three months to go, the Government has launched a campaign to raise awareness and encourage the public to return the round £1 coins.

The coins, which were introduced more than 30 years ago, will be replaced by a new 12-sided design.

It has been estimated that about £1.3 billion worth of coins are stored in savings jars across the country, and the current £1 coin accounts for almost a third of these.

Therefore it is important that all round £1 coins are returned before October 15, 2017 when they lose their legal tender status.

The new 12-sided £1 will be the most secure coin in the world. It boasts several new security features, including a hologram, to prevent counterfeits, which cost taxpayers and businesses millions every year.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury David Gauke said: “March 28 should be an important date in everybody’s calendar this year as we will have a new quid on the block.

“This is a historic moment as it’s the first time we’ve introduced a new £1 coin since 1983, and this one will be harder to counterfeit than ever before.

“Our message is clear: if you have a round one pound coin sitting at home or in your wallet, you need to spend it or return it to your bank before October 15.”