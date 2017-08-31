Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bank volunteers transformed a garden to delight residents at a home.

The effort was put in by colleagues from Lloyds Banking Group in Chester at a property in Egerton Road, Blacon, run by Special Needs Care based in the city centre.

Bank staff spent the day creating the sensory garden as part of Lloyds Banking Group’s commitment to volunteering. This sees staff invited to use at least one working day, or eight hours, a year helping to support their local community.

A 16-strong team pitched up to handle the project.

Elaine O’Mullan from the bank said: “We were thrilled to use our volunteering day to support local people and help our community thrive.

“It was great to see the difference we made to the garden and our plans coming to life.

“The team spent a few months working closely with the business to ensure the garden would help give long term enjoyment to residents of the home and we are delighted with what was achieved on the day.”

Helen Murphy from Special Needs Care told the bank: “The transformation of the garden is beyond our expectations. Your team’s dedicated help have given us a beautiful space for the gentlemen to enjoy for the rest of the summer.

“It was a project we could not have undertaken in our small team of carers and I can’t praise your team enough for all they did, not just the heavy lifting and manual work but the very thoughtful finishing touches in the sensory space.”

She described the day as an ‘amazing team performance’ and believed the ‘positive atmosphere’ reached out to the residents and staff at the home.

She thanked the team for their ‘understanding and respect’ in supporting the dignity of the gentlemen in their own home.