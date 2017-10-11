Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Girlguiding Cheshire Forest has been presented with a gift of £15,000 from the Cheshire Freemasons.

The money will be spent on the rebuilding of its residential outdoor activity centre at Pettypool in Sandiway.

County president Cynthia Gent said: “We were delighted to receive this funding which will be utilised to help furnish the interior of our new building.

“Our present building is becoming a little tired, but it has been used consistently over the past 25 years by many thousands of Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and their leaders from our county of Cheshire Forest and beyond, where they have been able to investigate and enjoy the outdoors.

“This is particularly important to those members from urban areas of our county who have less opportunity to appreciate the outdoor environment.

“We are extremely grateful to Cheshire Freemasons in this, their tercentenary year, in providing us with support which will help us to continue to engender fun, adventure and camaraderie that Girlguiding has to offer to so many young people and helps to enrich their lives.”

The cheque was presented by the Assistant Provisional Grand Master of Cheshire Freemasons George Mann from the funds provided by more than 5,000 Freemasons within Cheshire.