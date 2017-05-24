Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighter and community safety apprenticeships are on offer from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The service is seeking 18-year-olds and above who are enthusiastic, committed to learning new skills, dedicated to delivering an excellent service to the community and keen to step into a vocation like no other.

Twelve positions are available on the 21-month training course which will equip them with the skills and knowledge they will need to be a firefighter within one of the country’s leading fire and rescue services.

Apprentices will spend time learning about the work of the various departments, including prevention and protection as well as experiencing the operational work carried out by Cheshire’s fire fighting crews.

They will gain a qualification in community safety and also have access to other learning opportunities and qualifications during the course.

Pay will be in line with the voluntary living wage currently set at £8.45 per hour with a 37 hour week.

The fire service says: “To understand the important role that prevention activities play in reducing fires and accidents within Cheshire you will take up a post in the prevention team.

“Here you will learn how to carry out home safety assessments, conduct safe and well visits and road safety awareness sessions.”

The apprentices will also support the Prince’s Trust programme run by the fire service engaging young adults, visiting schools to give prevention talks and guidance to children and spend time as a ranger in the new state of the art safety centre in north Cheshire.

As an apprentice they will be assigned a mentor and will attend regular training workshops to assist developing the necessary knowledge and skills.

Apprentices will be put through their paces so will need to be physically fit to undertake operational training courses.

“Here you will learn firefighting skills including wearing breathing apparatus, dealing with hazardous materials and attending road traffic collisions,” says the fire service.

“To enhance your new knowledge and skills you will attend regular drill sessions at our headquarters, shadow our firefighters and have the opportunity to visit the Fire Service College.”

To be eligible, applicants need to be aged 18 years or over at the start of the programme on September 18, have maths and English GCSE grades A-C, to be physically fit and be able to commit to attending an unpaid 12 week Prince’s Trust course in September prior to starting on the apprenticeship. They should be prepared to travel in Cheshire.

On future career prospects, the fire service add: “The intended outcome for all of our apprentices is to secure permanent employment with Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service upon completion of the programme.

“Subject to achieving satisfactory performance reviews throughout the duration of their apprenticeship, they will be offered the opportunity of joining Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service initially as a trainee firefighter.

“Once they have achieved competence as an operational firefighter they will then have the option of continuing their career as a firefighter or alternatively may decide that a career in either of our prevention or protection departments is more suited to them.”

