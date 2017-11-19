Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No sooner had Father Christmas touched down at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks than he was greeted by a ready-to-go band of little helpers.

Pupils and families from The Oaks Primary School in Ellesmere Port were special guests at the Family Tree Opening on Friday (November 10) where they helped children’s charity the NSPCC in raising vital funds for their Childline service.

This year the NSPCC is the official charity partner of McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks.

Up until Christmas Eve, as part of the Light Up Christmas for Children campaign, cheery NSPCC volunteers will be fundraising outside the iconic walk-in Christmas Tree.

To help as many children as possible, the NSPCC are asking for volunteers to follow the lead set by The Oaks pupils and lend a hand by bucket collecting at Cheshire Oaks.

All money raised will be going to the NSPCC’s Childline service which has a contact centre in Liverpool.

Childline presently only has the resources to be there for three in every four young people that reaches out for help.

This means children and teenagers experiencing problems ranging from cyber-bullying to suicidal thoughts sometimes don’t get the support they desperately need.

Volunteers for fundraising at Cheshire Oaks need to be 16 and over and can nominate a shift time (11-3pm or 3-7pm).

(Image: UGC)

For their efforts, they will get receive a Privilege Club shopping discount card which provides an additional 10% discount in selected stores.

Volunteers’ names will also go into a free prize draw.

NSPCC community fundraising manager for Merseyside, Chester and West Cheshire Jeanette Drew said: “The Christmas period should mark some of the happiest days of the year, with families getting together to spend some time together.

“Sadly a number of children and young people face a different reality and will need to turn to the support of a Childline counsellor.

“If you can spare some time to fundraise at Cheshire Oaks, you are making a massive difference.

“Your efforts will enable us to be there for children and young people who desperately need us.”

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Jeanette Drew on 07779263141 or at jdrew@nspcc.org.uk.