The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester travel agent has been chosen to star in Flight Centre’s first ever advert.

Tess McMinn, of the Chester Flight Centre in Bridge Street is one of only 12 travel consultants chosen after answering a call out to the firm’s network of more than 580 travel consultants across its 84 UK stores. A spokesperson said: “The team at Flight Centre are experts when it comes to travel and are committed to providing customers with a great experience. The company’s success comes down to its people, experienced Travel Experts who are passionate about finding their customers the holiday they want, for the price they want.”

The first Flight Centre store was established in 1995 and the Chester store opened in 2015.