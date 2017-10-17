Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisations are being encouraged to attend the first ever careers fair to be held at the University of Chester .

The inaugural Careers Fest takes place on Monday, November 13, delivered by careers and employability at the university.

It will be an opportunity for students to benefit from the institution’s links with local industries. Numerous organisations are coming together to exhibit their graduate opportunities, sandwich placements and part-time jobs.

Careers Fest will be held in the Downes Sports Hall, on the university’s Parkgate Road campus, from 11am to 3pm. Organisations that have confirmed their attendance already include Aldi, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Chester Zoo, Crest Medical, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, FDM Group, RNLI Lifeboats, along with many more.

Director of student futures at the University of Chester Dr Sean Dunkin said: “Not only will there be the opportunity for students and graduates to find part-time and graduate jobs, but Careers Fest will offer them the chance to engage and network with both local and national employers.

“Students will also have the opportunity to attend training sessions which will help them get the most out of the event. They are also being encouraged to have a CV review with a career consultant. All in all, we expect it to be a very rewarding day for our students.”

Acting director of careers and employability and employment opportunities team leader, Sally Harding, added: “Our recent increase in employability to 95.3%, a rise of 1% on last year and above the national average, demonstrates the value that the University of Chester places on the career development of our students, providing them with opportunities to grow and develop in numerous, non-academic ways.

“Whether students are looking for work, skilling up or planning for their future, careers and employability, and the wider student futures team at Chester, enable students to make the most of their time here.

“Careers Fest reinforces that message and we very much look forward to working in partnership with a host of local and national employers to enable our students and graduates to get ahead in the job market.”

If you are an employer interested in exhibiting at Careers Fest, please get in touch with a member of the employment opportunities team by emailing: employers@chester.ac.uk or by calling 01244 513066.