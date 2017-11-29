Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester glassware firm is celebrating 20 years in business having established itself as one of the leading retailers in the country.

Established in 1997, Pyramid Designer Glassware and Gifts began trading in Chester with an eclectic collection of handmade art which appealed to a broad spectrum of tastes.

However, very quickly owners Aleks and Sašo Taneski decided to follow their dream to specialise in glass offering customers and clients an outstanding and fascinating selection of functional and cutting edge designer glass art.

Twenty years later, Pyramid Designer Glassware and Gifts Ltd, which can be found opposite Chester Cathedral on St Werbugh Street, is justifiably recognised as one of this country’s leading specialist glassware retailers.

Pyramid’s 20th anniversary was celebrated in style over two evenings in the company of the world renowned and celebrated glass artist Göran Wärff together with invited loyal customers and friends.

Goran Warff designed five magnificent new limited edition pieces to mark the shop’s 20th anniversary of trading in Chester city centre and guests thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to chat with the artist and purchase from this dazzling collection.

Owners Sašo and Aleksandra said: “We are extremely proud that over the past 20 years we have been able to bring to Chester some of the best innovative and contemporary designs from both the classical and modern schools in the world.

“During this period, we have also been able to see how the ever changing high street retail environment, has brought challenges to many individual businesses in Chester. We all fondly remember Oven to Table, Jade, Osmosis and many others independent shops who have now long disappeared as well as seeing other retail businesses being converted to supermarkets, wine bars and restaurants.

“With that in mind, we hope that the local authorities together with the local chamber of commerce will adopt a more cooperative approach in assisting the few remaining independent retailers that are working hard in bringing something different to Chester and the area. We can find the multiples as well as department stores in almost every town and city in UK but places such as Pyramid, City Gate, The Old Fashioned Sweet Shop, The Arc, Harriet & Dee and Kayes are the places that makes Chester different. The only thing we need to do is to make them easily accessible to the many that are looking to visit Chester.”

Sašo and Aleksandra would also like to pay a tribute to their small but fully dedicated and a hard working team.

They added: “We have been extremely fortunate to have Lynne, Rachel, Jenni and Agnieszka as an integral part of the Pyramid story and success over the past 20 years. Together with few others and under the fantastic leadership of our manageress Lynne, they have built Pyramid’s reputation that is proudly standing today.

“Finally, we would like to send our huge gratitude to all our loyal customers who have over the years continuously supported our business. We very much feel Chester as our home and intend to continue to bring many more new designs for the years to come.”