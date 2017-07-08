Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A quarter of a million pound investment has seen several jobs created and a new service provided for business and domestic motorists around Chester.

Bayfield Vehicle Hire has been launched by Anthony Frost, at Dragon Works in Saltney, offering flexible hire of cars, vans, MPVs and light commercial vehicles.

With connections to similar firms in Shropshire, Mid Wales and Colwyn Bay, Mr Frost has teamed up with the Bayfield Vehicle Hire brand of Shrewsbury and Telford to launch this new business covering the Chester area.

Anthony Frost said: “Being a local man I saw the opportunity to launch this new venture here in Chester and in conjunction with my business partners Martin Hough and Ian Nash, who run a vehicle hire company in Newtown, and the Colwyn Bay centre, we will now offer the largest hire fleet across North Wales.

“Local knowledge of the region is well provided for as the office is staffed by sisters Lily Hough, 19, and Emma Hough, 23, both of Wrexham and they are joined by transport manager John Lewis, from Mold.

“We are delighted that at launch we have just secured a large new contract with the North Wales Government and will be working closely with them by providing a wide range of vehicles for the health service, councils, forestry and highways agencies.”

Jason King, of Bayfield Vehicle Hire, added: “The Bayfield brand is relatively new itself and we are delighted to be supporting Anthony in this new business venture, which in turn will give access to a varied and wide ranging fleet of well over 300, ensuring that customers, both domestic and commercial, have the full choice of vehicles to suit their individual needs.

“We put a great deal of our on-going success and expansion down to the fact that we offer a rather unique service as we are open seven days a week, only run newer vehicles and offer a bespoke delivery and collection service.

“I therefore wish Anthony and his team every success for the future.”