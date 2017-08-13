Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cestrians and city visitors are being invited to vote for their favourite businesses as part of an annual awards event organised by CH1ChesterBID.

The city’s Business Improvement District (BID) company has announced the launch of the CH1ChesterBID Customer Service Awards for 2017 and is now asking the public to help select 12 winners across a range of different categories.

People can vote for the stores they think provide the best customer service in the city centre by completing a short online survey.

Voting is open until September 1 and everyone who takes part will be in with a chance of winning a £250 shopping voucher to spend with a CH1ChesterBID retailer, restaurant or service of their choice.

Following the public vote, three businesses from each category will go through to a second round where independent retail experts will conduct mystery shopping visits to decide on the overall winners. The winning businesses will be announced at a special awards ceremony in October.

BID Manager at CH1ChesterBID Carl Critchlow said: “The CH1ChesterBID Customer Service Awards recognise outstanding customer service in our city centre and we’re thrilled to be launching them for the third successive year.

“One of our key priorities as a BID company is to ensure that visitors have a memorable experience each and every time they come to the city centre – we know it’s one of the best ways to make them want to return again in the future.

“The people working in our shops, bars, restaurants and attractions have an enormous part to play in that, so these awards are all about celebrating those businesses and their staff that always go the extra mile for their customers.”

This year’s CH1ChesterBID Customer Service Awards categories are: Coffee Shops; Food on the Go; Health & Beauty Retailers; Health & Beauty Services; Hotels & B&Bs; Independent Retailer; Large Retailer; Leisure and Lifestyle; Professional Services; Pubs, Bars and Clubs; Restaurants, and Small Retailer.

For more information about the awards and to register your vote, visit www.experiencechester.co.uk/vote-now/