Businesses and jobseekers will come together at a jobs fair which is being hosted by two Cheshire communities.

Rudheath and Witton Together will host The Skills, Jobs and Opportunities Fair on Friday, April 21 between 10am and 3pm at Brio Northwich Memorial Court.

Businesses will be there to promote their employment opportunities and find the right candidates to fill current vacancies.

A variety of employers from both the public and private sector will be eager to meet and chat about immediate opportunities in a wide range of fields.

Whether you’re hoping to make a fresh start, find a better job, or looking for a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities at this free jobs fair.

Director of places strategy Alison Knight said: “The jobs fair will allow jobseekers to come face to face with over 30 local employers including Barclays Bank, The Hut Group, NHS and Brio Leisure to discuss current vacancies and to promote their skills and experience with a view to securing future employment.”

Cheshire West and Chester Council have provided support in the organisation of this event and offer additional support through Northwich Work Zone.

At the work zone jobseekers can access a range of tools to assist the entire job search process including internet access, local papers and career assessments. Workshops on job searching, CV writing, interview techniques and much more are also available.

For more information call 01606 288540.