A new quality care provider was welcomed by the public and care workers when it opened its doors in Chester.

The team at Belgrave Care has more than 50 years’ experience between them and have hit the ground running with their customer-focused approach.

As a way of saying thank you to the local community for their support, Belgrave Care held its official launch at All Saints in Hoole

Care manager Clare Owens said: “We’re delighted with the turn-out. We provide domiciliary care for people so they can remain independent in their own homes, whether they are young, old or vulnerable. Our team of staff are passionate, dedicated, reliable, honest and loyal. Customer focus is the key to our success.”

Director Lorraine Kingham said: “All too often in large companies or franchises the personal touch can get lost on the way. I wanted to put this right by opening my own company – Belgrave Care. I cannot thank people enough for their support.”

Julie Spencer, vocational assessor and internal verifier partnership training, said: “Lorraine and Clare are both extremely professional, putting their service users’ needs at the heart of the company as well as creating a happy supportive working environment for their staff. I’m sure their new company will be a great success and I wish them all the luck in the world.”

For more information please visit www.belgravecare.com or telephone 01244 403146.