Chester based luxury jewellery brand ANUKA is celebrating the expansion of its collection by adding a series of international retailers to its list of stockists.

ANUKA, founded in 2014 by Francesca Kippax from Kelsall, is a contemporary jewellery brand known for its individually designed and crafted pieces, using recycled precious metals.

With three established collections, ANUKA has gained recognition for its ethical brand values and unique range of jewellery from international retailers over the last six months.

Following a successful visit to New York for the NY Now trade show in September, which introduced the brand to a broader market of customers and retailers, the New Orleans Museum of Art will now be stocking a range of carefully selected pieces.

This comes ahead of the launch of ANUKA’s fourth collection in February 2018. The newest range will concentrate on clean, bold forms creating the balance between statement and everyday wear.

Francesca Kippax, founder of ANUKA said: “The last few months have been incredible. We have worked so hard over the last few years to raise the profile of our jewellery and I’m so happy that ANUKA is now getting recognised internationally.

“Next year is going to be an exciting time for us as we continue to grow, with plans to expand into other European countries and of course, the launch of our new collection at NY NOW show in New York in February.”

For more information visit www.anuka-jewellery.com .