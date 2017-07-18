Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost 800 west Cheshire business properties will benefit from a £1.5 million relief fund being awarded by Cheshire West and Chester Council in the next three years.

The Business Rates Revaluation Relief Scheme to support smaller local firms was approved by the council’s Cabinet at a meeting last week.

Businesses that meet the eligibility criteria will automatically receive the relief, with around £900,000 being provided to companies in this financial year.

The council developed its scheme following a government announcement of funding to support those companies facing steep increases in their business rates bills after the Valuation Office Agency’s revaluation of the rental values of business properties.

It is part of a package of support to local businesses which also includes a £1,000 discount to pubs meeting criteria set by the government, as well as a limit to the increase in rates experienced by those businesses losing small business relief or rural relief following the revaluation.

Cllr Samantha Dixon, leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “We are determined to make our borough a great place to do business and a place where business, especially smaller local businesses, can thrive.

“This scheme is an important part of supporting those businesses who have seen steep increases in their business rates since their bills were recalculated from April 1 this year.

“We value the important role smaller businesses play in our economy and want to help them to transition to the new rates in the next three years.”

The Federation of Small Businesses’ regional chairman for West Cheshire, Chris Burgess, said: “We applaud the council for their decision to push this project through as quickly as it’s done. We urge other councils in the wider region to show the same enthusiasm as West Cheshire.

“The big rate rises many small firms saw in April are really starting to bite and other councils must follow West Cheshire’s lead and work faster to get the relief cash out there.”