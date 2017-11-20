Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Radfield Home Care Chester have been announced as one of the main sponsors for the Countess of Chester Hospital ‘house’ charity for 2018.

They are also the headline sponsor for the Countess Challenge event to raise funds to support the Memory Lane project - Care of the Elderly.

The date is still to be confirmed for early 2018 but is sure to be fun for everyone. It will involve teams of five to compete in a ‘knockout’ challenge, testing the teams on both their mental and physical abilities including stomp buckets, toxic drop, total wipeout, segway race, ice bucket challenge, rollerball and football darts, to name but a few.

The teams will be made up of friends, family or work colleagues, each required to raise a minimum of £500 sponsorship to include the £15 registration fee.

The project is focused on the enhancement of the environment and facilities on wards 50 and 51 at the hospital, specialising in care for the elderly.

Improvements and developments to the wards and the surrounding spaces will include an interactive corridor, multi-functional day room, improved lighting and décor on main ward, privacy pods, and secure sensory garden.

These changes will provide patients with the highest quality of care, assist in their privacy and dignity at all times, whilst in the care of the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Radfield’s care manager Rebecca Lee said: “I am extremely proud that Radfield Home Care will be supporting the Countess Charity with such an exciting project.

“On a daily basis we strive to provide the highest standards of care in the community and promote our client’s independence and have always worked closely with the hospital to ensure our clients have a seamless transition when they are ready to leave hospital.

“With the enhancements being made to ward’s 50 and 51, the elderly and their loved ones can enjoy quality time together whilst under the brilliant care of the Countess of Chester.”

Business development manager for Radfield’s Chester branch Anna Denham added: “Radfield Home care will always play an important part in supporting the local community and we are delighted to have been given the opportunity to sponsor such a fantastic community event to help our local hospital raise money for such a wonderful project.”