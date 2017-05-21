Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum of two from Mollington has set up her own business following a restructure at her former employer Your Housing Group.

Lisa Hitchcox, mum to Ollie and Luke has taken the initiative and leap of faith to set up Xceed Care Compliance Limited.

The fledgling company specialises in Care Quality Commission (CQC) compliance, pre-or post inspection services and the delivery of a high-quality, supportive, robust and cost effective quality compliance services for the adult care and support sector.

Lisa said: “Having over 20 years’ experience in the housing sector and the last 10 years’ delivering a quality compliance service, supporting and advising care teams, registered managers, directors and group boards and committees, I believe it is the right time to venture out into the sector and offer the service to a broader range of service providers.

“I am passionate about the delivery of high quality, person centred care and Xceed Care Compliance is dedicated in providing a quality compliance service that not only meets the CQC fundamental standards and all associated regulations, but also a continuous strive for service improvements, to improve the quality of care for all service users and to ‘Xceed’ customer and stakeholder expectations.”

Lisa has a vast array of compliance experience working with care, extra care and sheltered housing teams and ensuring the delivery of effective local authority contract compliance and is looking forward to hearing from any adult care and support providers who require any quality compliance and business assurance services.

Lisa added: “Providers need to demonstrate their ability to provide safe, caring, responsive, effective and well-led services and with my experience, I can help ensure that this can be delivered to the highest quality of standards.”

Xceed Care Compliance offers a range of supportive audit and inspection solutions to ensure CQC and contract compliance, including full mock inspections, bespoke audits and quality inspections, the promotion of good practise and assurance for care teams, providers, owners, Boards and trustees.

For further information about the services of Xceed Care Compliance please go to www.xceedcarecompliance.co.uk or ring Lisa Hitchcox on 07795 591663 to discuss through any care and support compliance and business assurance needs that you or your company may have.