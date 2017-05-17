Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New independent travel agency Perfect Getaways officially opened its doors with local celebrity George Shaw doing the honours on Little Sutton Shopping Parade.

The travel agency, run by local entrepreneur and Little Sutton resident Nicola Palmer, specialises in all kinds of holiday travel and accommodation.

To celebrate the opening weekend, there was fizz and drinks as well as competitions to enter and a special bonus meal voucher to spend at the Cheshire Yeoman for everybody who booked a holiday.

George, 10 from Ellesmere Port, was thrust into the limelight in 2016 when his dad Dave videoed him scoring a goal and celebrating despite suffering from cerebral palsy and being told he may never walk.

The video was sent to his idol, then Everton player Gerard Dellefeo, and went viral all over the world. George went on to appear on many TV programmes and won Everton’s goal of the season award last year.

Nicola said: “We were delighted to invite George along to officially open the doors. His plight is close to our hearts with George’s father, Dave, coaching my eldest son and George’s mother, Emma, being an ex-employee.

“Both are also personal friends. George is a fantastic role model for thousands of children and we really want to raise awareness for Stick ‘n’ Step, the charity that has helped him to deal with his disability.

“Over the next 12 months we will be running various fundraising initiatives to help others fulfil their dreams like George.”

Nicola has owned the Perfect Getaways brand for more than 10 years, having formed it as a villa rental company in 2007. The business went from being a back-bedroom business from her house in Little Sutton to becoming the largest independent villa rental company in the UK.

In 2013, the villa rental business was sold to the largest villa rental company in the world.

Now Nicola is launching the Perfect Getaways brand as a travel agency in Little Sutton and plans to open more shops across the North West over the next two years.