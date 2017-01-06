Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Little Sutton hairdresser is heading for a national final.

Wedding day hair stylist and professional hairdresser Gillian Roslan runs Kreative Hairdressing at 15 Links Avenue.

She let out a huge ‘whaaa hoooo’ after she became the hair stylist of the year in the north west in the Wedding Industry Awards 2017. This automatically opened the door to the national final in London on Thursday January 12.

Gillian has a home based salon in the village where she has lived for the last 25 years. She said: “When I was growing up I only wanted to style hair, I trained and worked hard doing what I loved best.

“When my daughter went to high school I decided to enrol on a hairdressing course to upgrade my certificates. I enrolled at South Cheshire College and went from strength to strength entering competitions locally, regionally and then nationally.

“I then went on to do my assessor’s award and teaching certificate. After teaching for four years I started to concentrate on my bridal enquiries.”

By 2014 she was already ‘quite busy’ and thought about entering the awards.

She says: “It is such a hard award to achieve and a prestigious award to have on my website so I decided to send in my entry.

“The wedding industry award is for all suppliers in the wedding industry including bridal shops, florists, photographers, hairstylists and so on.

“They sent a link for me to email out to my brides whose hair I had styled over the last 12 months. I managed to get enough votes to get me through and was nominated as the regional finalist.”

She describes getting that far as ‘fantastic’ and as ‘such a good achievement’.

Gillian explains she attended the regional awards evening, held in Lancashire and waited to hear whether she would be lucky enough to win through.

“My heart was beating so fast,” she recalls. “All categories were called alphabetically and the closer it got to ‘H’ the more my heart raced.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard Kreative Hairdressing by Gillian Roslan - unbelievable, shocked and overwhelming.”

Gillian says she is looking forward to the nationals in London at the beautiful Cafe De Paris.

“Even if I don’t get anywhere it’s such a wonderful experience,” she added.