Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owners of Blooming Lovely florists in Whitby, Ellesmere Port are celebrating after winning two national awards.

Dawn and Steve Corcoran, who opened their Chester Road shop six years ago, were delighted to win both the Retail Shop of the Year and the Best Website awards at the BFA Industry Awards ceremony which took place in London on October 21.

The awards which have been running for six years recognise and reward excellence in the florist industry from all over the UK.

Dawn said: “We are blown away and so humbled as the calibre of florists this year was so high. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of our wonderful customers who took the time out to vote for us. It really does mean the world to us.”

The awards come at a busy time for Dawn and Steve as they are currently moving premises having outgrown their current shop.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Their new address is 2a Chester Road just opposite their current shop. The new shop will open on Thursday, November 16 at 10am.

All customers who make a purchase in the first week of business at the new shop will be entered into a Christmas raffle to win a Christmas table centre.