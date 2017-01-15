Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pups in need of a pamper can get groomed on the go thanks to an innovative new Chester venture.

Vroom2Groom is a mobile dog grooming business that will give pooches the head to toe treatment just feet from their own home.

The animal salon is the brainchild of entrepreneur Liz Carter from Handbridge who gave up a successful international sales career to fulfil her dream.

She studied for a dog grooming diploma at the Anrich Grooming School in Wigan and planned to run a business from home.

However strict licensing rules led her to take a different course - one that she never looked back from.

“I am now the proud owner of an all singing, all dancing mobile dog grooming van,” she told the Chronicle.

“I believe there is nothing like it on the road and I am really excited about being able to offer all those proud dog owners a fabulous, luxury dog grooming experience right on their doorstep.”

The salon is completely self-powered, has instant unlimited hot water and up to eight hours of electrical power.

Inside the space is heated by a preset timer so it is warm on arrival at the client’s door.

“I even have heated towel rails and an airing cupboard, so that pooch always has warm fluffy towels,” Liz said.

The interior is equipped with the latest state of the art grooming equipment including an indulgent spa hydro bath.

“I offer an individual, one to one service, from a bath and tidy to a full groom and styling.

“My mobile dog grooming van offers total convenience for the client and a stress-free, caring environment for the dogs.”

All grooms include nail clipping, ear cleaning, pad clearance and hygiene area clean.

For more on Vroom2Groom click here.