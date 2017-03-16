Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sykes Cottages staff have chosen Share as their first ever Charity of the Year following a company-wide vote.

The holiday rental agency asked staff based at their Chester head office to nominate a local charity to fundraise for this year. Share, the overall winner, supports homeless people in Chester as well as assisting refugees further afield.

The company has set a fundraising target of £2,500 and in addition to this, plan to donate clothing and food, as well as donating their time by volunteering both in the ShareShop and with Share’s Outreach Team.

Plans are already in motion to kick off the fundraising with a bake sale raising more than £250. Other plans to raise money for Share include a donation station for clothes and a staff pub quiz night in the pipeline.

CEO at Sykes Cottages, Graham Donoghue, said: “I believe in the importance of businesses making a contribution to their local community and this is what we wanted to recognise with our Charity of the Year. We asked staff to nominate local charities they were really passionate about.

“Share is a fantastic cause and a real asset to Chester. They’re working tirelessly to combat one of the biggest issues in society at the moment and as a local business, it’s a privilege to be able to support them”.

Co-founder of Share, Adam Dandy, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been selected as Sykes Cottages’ Charity of the Year. Sykes Cottages is a hugely successful national company based right here in Chester and it’s humbling that their team have chosen to support all of the hard work that the volunteers here at Share do.

“On behalf of all of the volunteers at Share and those we help, we’d like to sincerely thank every single person at Sykes Cottages for their support.”

Manager at ShareShop Chester, Ann-Marie Chamberlain, added: “We are extremely pleased and grateful to Sykes Cottages for choosing our charity as their Charity of the Year to support. Thank you very, very much.”