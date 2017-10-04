Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester-based property investment company, MCR Property Group, has announced the sale of Chesterbank Business Park to Schreiber UK Ltd.

The 72,658 sq ft business park forms part of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne based investment firm Schreiber UK Ltd’s ambitious investment strategy.

Containing 32 units and home to occupants such as Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and The Gift Shop, the fully tenanted business park is situated in Chester’s well-established industrial area at the western end of River Lane in Saltney.

Chris Taylor, of MCR Property Group, said: “Chesterbank Business Park is part of a growing industrial and commercial district, with fantastic connectivity to surrounding cities.

“We’re confident that Schreiber UK Ltd will make the business park an even more attractive proposition for businesses, ensuring it continues to thrive and boosts the local economy.”

CEO of Schreiber UK Robert Feldman said: “We are very excited to have purchased Chesterbank Business Park to add to our growing portfolio, we want to give opportunities to local firms to start off in business at good terms and flexible leases, and we hope to improve the already popular business park.”