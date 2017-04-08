Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire’s top business talent was celebrated at the annual Institute of Directors (IoD) Director of the Year awards, including Chester Zoo’s Jamie Christon and Jane Montague from Chester-based Majestic Publications Limited.

Recognising the diverse achievements of the North West’s most entrepreneurial and inspiring business leaders, the awards ranged from Start Up Director of the Year to Director of the Year Award - International company.

Hundreds of business people attended the awards which highlight the success of North West directors - from young businesses leading a small but driven team, to large corporations based regionally but overseeing operations throughout the world.

Chester Zoo’s Jamie Christon was awarded the prestigious Special Recognition Award (Overall North West Director of the Year Award 2017), in addition to the Director of the Year Award (Large Company) and the Public Sector/Third Sector Director of the Year Awards.

These awards come just days after Chester Zoo was named the UK’s most visited attraction outside London, according to new figures released by The Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA).

Jane Montague from Chester-based Majestic Publications Limited was awarded the Director of the Year Award (Family Company) while Richard Anderson from Knutsford-based Crawford Healthcare picked up the Director of the Year Award (medium company).

The IOD Director of the Year awards recognises achievements in a whole host of sectors including healthcare, hospitality, construction and marketing showing the rich, varied and thriving economy in the North West.

North West Regional Director at the Institute of Directors Claire Ebrey said: “We offer our warmest congratulations to everyone who has won an award tonight, as well as to all of those who were shortlisted. The IoD is proud to work closely with directors and their teams here in the North West - something that the organisation has been doing since 1903.

“The awards embody the IoD’s philosophy of encouraging entrepreneurial activity and promoting responsible business practice for the benefit of the business community and society as a whole. The achievements of the above business leaders are a real celebration of this.”

The awards ceremony took place at the Midland Hotel, Manchester.