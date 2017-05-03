Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cullimore Dutton Solicitors, one of Chester’s oldest law firms, has agreed a two-year sponsorship deal to support women’s and girls’ cricket development at Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club.

Cheshire’s most successful women’s team last season, Chester Boughton Hall Ladies completed the league and cup double by topping the Cheshire Women’s Cricket League and securing the women’s T20 divisional knockout trophy.

The home club of rising England women’s cricket star all-rounder Sophie Eccleston, the leading law firm’s sponsorship of Chester Boughton Hall Ladies will further aid the development of talented young players coming through junior cricket and into the senior side.

Cullimore Dutton managing director Andrew Wright said: “Unsurprisingly of a law firm with a 200+ year history, we have a strong track record of supporting our local communities in and around Cheshire and North Wales, particularly in nurturing sporting endeavour.

“We are always keen to recognise the important role that sport plays in the social and emotional development of young people. The field of play, especially in team sports, is a great place to learn leadership and co-operation skills. Women’s and girls’ cricket is booming in the UK and the set up at Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club is particularly impressive.

“Our sponsorship will support the club in its ambition to develop even greater interest in the girls’ game. We intend to play a full and pro-active part in the club’s activities in fulfilling our role as exclusive sponsors of the women’s and girls’ teams through 2017/18.”

Club chairman Jim Gilson added: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Cullimore Dutton in the further development of women and girls cricket at Chester Boughton Hall CC. The sponsorship will enable us to further enhance the growth of the game in Chester.

“We aim to offer opportunities to enjoy the game from beginners at all ages right through to supporting elite athletes on their pathway to county and national honours.

Cullimore Dutton’s involvement will strengthen the programme we offer and will hopefully be maintained for years to come.”

Cullimore Dutton officially launched its sponsorship of Chester Boughton Hall women’s cricket at the club with a photocall with both the women’s and junior squads on Tuesday, April 25.