Footwear fans are flocking to The Grosvenor Shopping Centre in Chester to feast their eyes on the city’s new sneaker and street art store.

The independent shop, which is located on St Michael’s Row, aims to create a North West base for shoppers to come together to chat, shop and relax with other like-minded people.

Grafficks sells concession, limited edition and sold out shoes from brands such as Diadora, Saucony, Le Coq Sportif, and Brooks as well as general release trainers.

They also sell streetwear apparel clothing as well as original artwork and prints from top street artists including Dan Gold of London Ink Fame, Blake on Canvas, D-Face and Donk.

Grosvenor Shopping Centre manager Julie Webb said: “We are really excited that Grafficks has joined our shops on St Michael’s Row.

“We always welcome independent stores to the centre and we are sure that Chester has not seen anything like this before.”

Store manager and owner at Grafficks, Jake Attwood, added: “Trainers are my passion to the point of obsession so it seemed a logical step to open a business celebrating the thing I’m most passionate about.

“We really feel that artwork influences sneakers and sneakers influence art work so we wanted to create a hybrid shop that combines both under one roof.”