Digital specialists held a professional development event to help other businesses.

Award-winning digital marketing experts Clicky Media, based in Chester city centre, teamed up for the event with the Chester Association of Auctioneers, Estate Agents and Surveyors.

More than 40 business people headed to Clicky’s HQ on Vicars Lane to seek professional advice from the agency which describes itself as one the region’s leading digital marketing firms.

From top tips on managing a business’ social media presence and ‘five big things you need to know about the web in 2017’ to a comprehensive presentation on industry insights, digital innovation and how user behaviour is changing, key members of the Clicky team, including chief executive officer Oliver Yeates, helped businesses navigate their way through the sometimes complex world of digital advertising.

As well as the series of talks and presentations the event also provided an opportunity for businesses to network.

Kevin O’Reilly, director of estate agents Matthew’s of Chester, said: “Clicky were the perfect hosts for a very insightful and informative event about how the web and marketing can influence your business and customer experience.

“It was fantastic to listen to people who are so passionate about their business, clients and team.

“We are sure Matthew’s will benefit significantly from working with Clicky and we look forward to incorporating some of the points raised in our digital campaign moving forward.”

Following the success of the evening Clicky, which has a 38 strong team and a London office, are hoping to not only hold the event again but to expand into other industries where businesses may need digital expertise.