Chester-based digital web agency Limely is celebrating two years in business.

The Limely team has achieved more than it imagined since its conception, employing more members of staff and expanding the service over the past 12 months.

Limely now boasts seven full-time members of staff, including the most recent additions of Spencer Haizel as front-end developer and Emma Aldington as creative writer.

With the arrival of Emma as the resident content writer, Limely is now offering content writing and social media management to clients alongside its already existing portfolio of bespoke web design, development and branding.

As well as these additional services, there have been a number of exciting client wins for the agency in the past few months.

These include Chester’s award-winning coffee shop Jaunty Goat, North Wales based-Thornley Leisure and commercial property consultants Bolton Birch.

The agency has also scooped up a number of awards for completed projects, including three Special Kudos accolades from CSS Design Awards.

Director Niko​ ​Moustoukas said: “We’re really excited to have reached this milestone of two years in business. We’ve managed to build a great reputation and I can’t wait to see what we all achieve in the next 12 months.”