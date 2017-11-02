Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas is coming and two Chester businesses – Swansway Peugeot on Sealand Road and Swansway FIAT/Citroën on Bumpers Lane – are making their naughty and nice lists.

The sites are run by family-owned Swansway Motor Group and this will be the fourth year the group’s been on Santa Patrol, looking out for children’s groups and charities where some Christmas presents could help spread a little festive joy.

Swansway Group director David Smyth said: “There are a lot of kids out there, for whom Christmas isn’t the magical time it should be; sadly more than any of us would imagine and as a family business we just want to help make Christmas just a little bit more special for these children.

“The Swansway Santa Patrol is our way of giving something back to the local communities where we trade and we need local people to tell us about the children’s groups they believe would most benefit from a Santa Patrol visit.”

To nominate a local children’s charity or group to receive Swansway Santa Patrol Christmas presents, just email santapatrol@swanswaygarages.com with your nomination.