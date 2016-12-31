Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family mentoring charity Save The Family received sacks full of children’s Christmas presents for its annual community Christmas lunch - thanks to Sykes Cottages.

Staff at the Chester-based holiday rental agency collected gifts throughout December to help provide children from homeless and troubled families with a present to open this Christmas.

Save The Family, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, provides comprehensive mentoring for families that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and have multiple complex needs.

Sykes Cottages staff visited the charity’s Cotton Hall Farm centre outside Chester to deliver the Christmas presents, see first-hand the incredible work that Save The Family do and meet some of the families who benefited from the donations.

CEO at Sykes Cottages Graham Donoghue said: “Save The Family is a truly fantastic cause. We’re very proud to be able to assist such a wonderful local charity and help those less fortunate than ourselves this Christmas.

“I have to praise the efforts of our staff who have taken the cause to their hearts and been incredibly generous. We hope that the presents will bring some joy to everyone supported by Save The Family this festive period.”

CEO at Save The Family Simon Groom added: “The number of families with children who are homeless and living in temporary accommodation this Christmas hit an eight year high, which is a very frightening figure. Save The Family try to ensure that every family supported by us is still able to enjoy the Christmas period and their children would not go without a present this Christmas.”