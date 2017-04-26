Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Family business Dandy’s Topsoil has donated landscaping supplies to a local church which is close to its heart.

The Dandy family settled in the village of Guilden Sutton in the early 19th Century, where they farmed the land and produced high quality fruit and vegetables, which they sold in the Old Chester Market, on their stall which was opened over 190 years ago.

Over the decades generations of the Dandy family have attended, been christened, married and buried at St John The Baptist Church in Guilden Sutton.

When Adam Dandy, the owner of Dandy’s, heard the church was fundraising to improve disabled access, as well as to carry out other improvements to the church hall he was only too happy to help.

Adam said: “I have decided to donate £1,000 worth of landscaping and building supplies from Dandy’s to the project as well as a cash donation of £250.”

Head of fundraising and treasurer for the PCC at St John’s Bob Williams said: “The donation is extremely kind and very much appreciated.”

Mr Dandy added: “We all wish the team the best of luck with the improvements and we hope that when finished, people in the local community of Guilden Sutton who suffer with disabilities, will benefit hugely from the new access ramp and other improvements.”

Last year Dandy’s helped improve the life of Blacon youngster Dylan Edge by donating £1,385 to help buy him a new wheelchair.

To find out more about the church’s appeal or to donate please visit here.