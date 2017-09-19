Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sykes Cottages, the UK’s largest independent operator of UK holiday rental properties, has been nominated as a contender for this year’s British Travel Awards.

The fast-growing firm, which has been based in Chester for more than 25 years, has been nominated for Best UK Holiday Cottage/Self Catering Booking Company and is hoping to win for the fifth year in a row.

It comes as the company makes final preparations for its relocation to One City Place later this year.

Sykes has cited the new location as a key part of its ongoing investment strategy to support its expansion.

Graham Donoghue, CEO at Sykes Cottages, said: “It’s a real honour to be recognised by the British Travel Awards as they’re voted for by our customers. Our nomination for the fifth year running is a real testament to our staff and property owners who work incredibly hard to ensure that we offer the best service possible.”

He added: “Our relocation is a major piece of our investment strategy and will help us deliver our commitment to being best choice for property owners, offering the best experience to customers and operating the best brand and platform in the market; a brand worthy of a fifth British Travel Award.”

British Travel Award chief executive Lorraine Barnes Burton said: “The British Travel Awards give you the opportunity to reward travel and tourism enterprises for outstanding performance in service delivery and product offering. Voting in the 2017 Awards is now open and nominated companies have until 30 th September to lobby their happy customers for votes – good luck to Sykes Cottages.”

The awards are voted for by the public. Every person who submits a vote will be entered into a prize draw with a chance to win fabulous prizes including a seven night villa holiday in Kefalonia, a trip to Dubai and £500 Sykes Cottages vouchers.

To vote, visit the British Travel Awards website at www.britishtravelawards.com .