in support of the Hospice of the Good Shepherd as they wrapped 3000 presents for a Santa’s Charity Grotto opening soon at Gordale Garden Centre.

The bank’s atrium on Chester Business Park was temporarily turned into a scene from Santa’s workshop as volunteers got into the Christmas spirit, setting up a wrapping production line spurred along by some festive tunes.

The Santa’s Charity Santa Grotto will open its doors at Gordale Garden Centre in Burton on Saturday, November 25 until December 23, with all proceeds going to support the Hospice of the Good Shepherd – M&S Bank’s local charity, nominated by its employees.

CEO at M&S Bank Sue Fox said: “We were delighted to be supporting our friends at The Hospice of the Good Shepherd by wrapping Santa’s gifts for their Christmas grotto. Over 170 of our employees got involved, armed with rolls of wrapping paper and Sellotape, to lend a hand to such a worthwhile cause.

“Over the two days we managed to wrap around 3,000 teddy bears for the children to open – it was a fantastic team effort and I was really proud of everyone.”

Corporate fundraising manager at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd Janet Uttley said: “The M&S team were absolutely brilliant! We couldn’t believe how quickly they wrapped all the presents. They worked incredibly hard and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

To book tickets or for more information on the charity grotto at Gordale Garden Centre, visit www.gordale.co.uk/whats-on/event/santas-charity-grotto-weekends .