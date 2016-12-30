Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Business mentor to mumpreneurs and mum of two, Nicola Huelin, has been praised for giving women the support they need to build a successful business while raising a family.

At an awards gala final, Nicola was awarded Mentor of the Year by the Women in Business Excellence Awards in recognition of the work she does helping mums to build a successful business while improving their family lifestyle.

According to a recent report from economic think tank Development Economics, commissioned by eBay, businesses run by mothers with children aged 18 or under are generating £7.2bn for the UK economy and supporting 204,000 jobs last year, an increase of 30% since 2011.

By 2025, the report claims that mums in business will generate £9.5bn for the UK and support an extra 13,000 employees, taking the total jobs created by mumpreneurs to 217,600.

Nicola recently launched Mpower Mastermind groups in Cheshire, where mums in business can get the support they need and experience the power of business masterminding with like-minded women.

The first two-hour session is free of charge. Groups are held the first Friday of every month at the award-winning Successfactory just outside Chester.

Nicola is on a personal mission to empower one million mums in business around the world, through her one-to- one coaching and mentoring, mastermind groups, online programmes, talks, podcast and books.

She said: “I feel honoured to be awarded Mentor of the Year supporting mums in business,” said Nicola, author of the forthcoming book The Invisible Revolution.

She added: “I accept it on behalf of all these amazing women who are building successful companies, boosting the economy and creating jobs while fulfilling one of the most demanding roles of all – being a mum.”