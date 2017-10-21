Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff from Champion Accountants in Chester have raised almost £8,000 for charity after completing a 50km gruelling walk across the Peak District’s tough terrain.

A team of 13 Champion trekkers laced up for the TrekFest challenge to raise money for mental health charity MIND and the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Of the 169 trekkers who took part, credit controller Hayley Barber and internal accounts’ Emma Bradfield from Champion’s Manchester office beat the competition, taking third and fourth spot overall and completing the trek in just 9.5 hours.

Group managing partner at Champion Accountants Ged Cosgrove said: “It was gruelling and exhausting in places but both charities were always in our thoughts to help motivate and push us forward, knowing that we were there to raise much needed funds for two fantastic causes that are close to us.

“The entire Champion team trained so hard and did us all proud. Everyone should be thrilled in the amount raised and that every donation goes towards helping individuals and families across the UK.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Champion-Accountants-tf1 or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Champion-Accountants-tf2 .