With its £23m 21st birthday makeover still to come, the Cheshire Oaks designer outlet has revealed its success continues to soar bringing new jobs in its wake.

The McArthurGlen complex, the first designer outlet in the UK and still the largest, says the quarter-million square feet of retail space alongside the M53 – which has more than 145 boutiques, restaurants and cafés – has had a fantastic first six months of the year.

A total of 75 new jobs have been created with 12 new store launches or expansions coming to the centre.

McArthurGlen suggests the village constantly seeks to provide visitors thronging the malls with the best possible experience and ensure an ever-evolving retail offer.

The strong selection of new and expanded brands enhances the outlet’s credentials as a leading retail destination, it believes.

Centre manager Kenny Murray said: “We always strive to deliver the very best for both our customers and our local community and it is always an exciting day when we get to welcome a new brand.

“We are immensely proud to have started 2017 with such a great variety of brands coming into the centre and creating even more jobs for Cheshire.”

Restaurant chain Wagamama kicked of the influx of new stores at the end of January with jeweller and watchmaker Ernest Jones, footwear and accessories retailer Kurt Geiger and jewellery chain H Samuel all hard on their heels in February.

Luxury British heritage brand Belstaff opened their doors in March with lifestyle brand Cath Kidston and performance and sport inspired Puma following in April. Havaianas flip flops from Brazil opened in May.

The same month, Lacoste from France upsized. French Connection and Yankee Candle refitted in February and Next expanded in March.

Designs for the modernisation and upgrading of the hugely popular retail haven, which attracts eight million visitors a year, were last year unanimously approved by members of Cheshire West and Chester Council’s planning committee.

Completion of the project will see shoppers able to take advantage of even more stores, brands and eateries, a new 300-bay decked car park and a replacement visitor centre.

There will also be a futuristic children’s play area for younger visitors and a long-awaited footbridge providing a direct link between the complex and nearby Thornton Road, said to have been a long held aspiration for residents particularly for those who work in the village.

The project will create about 330 jobs, of which 200 could be filled from within the town.

There is the possibility of a £12.3m boost to the North West economy, of which more than £8m would be local to the borough, more than £5.5m payable through wages to new staff employed and the prospect of the council seeing £1.1m a year in increased business rates after 2020.