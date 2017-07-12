Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Business from around Cheshire are submitting entries for this year’s awards.

There’s still time to enter the Trinity Mirror Cheshire Business Awards but with just over a week left until the deadline for entries, time is starting to run out.

Our awards now in their 13th year and, sponsored by SAS Daniels, celebrate the very best of the Cheshire region’s business community.

A raft of top honours will be presenter to the winners in eleven categories during a major dinner and awards ceremony at Chester Cathedral in October.

Today we focus on the three business of the year categories: Business of the Year (up to 10 employees) sponsored by ScottishPower; Business of the Year (11 to 50 employees) sponsored by Nat West; and Business of the Year for those employing more than 50 staff.

The latter was won last year by Holmes Chapel based Tyres on the Drive. Ric Clarke, their CTO, said: “We were delighted to be recognised as one of Cheshire’s leading businesses in the Cheshire Business Awards. The accreditation of the award has been motivational to our staff, demonstrated our quality of service to our customers and established us as a highly regarded employer.

(Image: UGC)

“We continue to be firmly committed to delivering excellent customer service and are delighted to have created many exciting job opportunities across the country in the last year.”

In a statement, Nat West said: “Cheshire’s business community is thriving and many local businesses are going from success to success. There is an abundance of great news stories locally, with businesses, and individuals within these businesses, overcoming challenges and demonstrating admirable levels of determination.

“The 2017 Cheshire Business Awards is a great opportunity to recognise this determination, and to maybe even uncover some unsung heroes.

“Sponsoring the Business of the Year 11 to 50 employees category demonstrates NatWest’s commitment to supporting the local business community in a way that goes beyond that of typical banking.

“Whether it be those who’ve seen great success, or those with exciting plans, we’re looking forward to recognising and celebrating enterprise in Cheshire.

“The nature of our local community is unique to Cheshire and that will present another opportunity for celebration. We are excited to see entrants from a range of industries and different walks of life, each with their own story to tell.”

ScottishPower said: “ScottishPower has been proudly associated with the Cheshire Business Awards over the last decade. In that time we’ve celebrated the success and achievements of a variety of small local businesses who play a major role in the ongoing growth of the local economy, supporting jobs and developing skills.

“We’re once again delighted to be continuing our sponsorship of the Business of the Year category (up to 10 employees) at the 2016 Awards.

“As part of the Iberdrola group, a world leader in renewable energy and one of the largest energy companies in the world, ScottishPower supplies more than five million customers in the UK and more than 160,000 small businesses with gas and electricity.

“As one of the main energy suppliers in the UK, the company is committed to bringing all of its customers the best deals, competitively priced energy and great service.

“ScottishPower offers a range of competitive products tailored to meet the specific requirements of individual businesses. In addition, the company understands the need for flexibility for businesses and offers a convenient online energy service to enable business owners to manage their account when it suits them.

“To find out more about how ScottishPower could save your business time and money, please call 0800 22 44 00 or visit www.scottishpower.co.uk/smallbusiness.”

The business of the year categories are open to any firm operating in Cheshire in any sector that can demonstrate all round business excellence. Judges will consider evidence of a strong financial performance, excellent business achievements, your contribution to local prosperity and other specific initiatives that make you stand out from your peers.

To enter visit the website www.cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk to view all of the categories and download your entry form. The deadline for entries is Friday, July 21. For enquiries contact the events team on 01244 606472 or email enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk.