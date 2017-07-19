Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You will have to hurry if you are still planning to enter the Cheshire Business Awards 2017 - the closing date is this Friday, July 21.

The Cheshire Business Awards recognise success in all types of businesses from Start Up enterprises through to large, established firms.

The awards, held in association with SAS Daniels LLP, reward businesses from across the region so if you think your company, or another business you know well, deserves the recognition these awards bring, please complete an entry form.

There are 11 categories open for entry, a full list can be found on the event website www.cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk.

This week we focus on the Business Start Up category and Business Person of the Year. The Business Start Up category is open to businesses that began trading after January 1, 2015 that can demonstrate a sustainable business with the potential to grow strongly in the future.

Last year’s winner was Businesscomparison.com - head of the business Philip Brennan said: “We’re proud of our Chester heritage at Businesscomparison.com so winning the business start-up award in 2016 was a real joy and honour.

“Our staff have worked incredibly hard during the start-up phase of the company and it’s rewarding to see them recognised for their commitment and talent. The team had a fantastic time at the ceremony and the location at Chester Cathedral was stunning.”

For the Business Person of the Year, the judges’ are looking for an individual that stands out from the crowd, has entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires other around them.

The winner will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of bother their business and the region.

Our 2016 winner was Colin Brew, chief executive officer of the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce.

Following the awards, Colin Brew said: “I feel overwhelmed but extremely proud to have gained this award and whilst I am personally delighted, it has not come without a lot of hard work and dedication on the part of numerous individuals and organisations that support the Chamber in all that it does.

“I would like to thank not only the Chamber team, who do most of the hard work, but also all those that work with the Chamber to create an economic environment where businesses can thrive.”

Head of the Commercial team and the Chester office at SAS Daniels, Kaye Whitby, said: “We have supported the Cheshire Business Awards for eight years now and we will once again be sponsoring the Business Person of the Year Award.

“We choose this award because we are very impressed by the high the level of talent and entrepreneurial drive that exists in Cheshire. This award recognises the positive influence, drive and commitment of certain key individuals who are not only responsible for the growth of their own business, but have also been instrumental in helping to develop the infrastructure Cheshire enjoys as a thriving business region.

“The key to the region’s continued prosperity is to ensure we collectively harness strategic knowledge to ensure businesses maximise economic growth, which in turn will satisfy the individual ambitions of the many entrepreneurs to which Cheshire is home to.

“At SAS Daniels, we believe in investing in the community and are committed to working with businesses and individuals who support and develop Cheshire as a destination for business excellence and growth. This award is one which we are particularly passionate about and we look forward to celebrating on the night.”

To enter the awards simply visit the website to download your entry form or email the events team enquires@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk to request a copy. The deadline for entries is Friday July 21.