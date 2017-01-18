Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Language experts in Chester are offering a new method of learning a language by collaborating with bars and restaurants across the city to combine learning with food, wine and socialising.

Director of Chester-based The Language Guys, Emma Woollard said: “If anyone started 2017 with a resolution to learn something new, this is definitely for them.

“There are many people who have always wanted to get to grips with a foreign language but have been put off by more formal classroom or office-based settings. This is their opportunity to learn something new with like-minded people in a wonderful setting.”

On offer are French and Spanish from beginner through to intermediate level at locations such as Atina Kitchen, The Bluebell Tapas bar and restaurant, The Boathouse and Restaurant 1539 at the Racecourse.

One such collaboration is with The Wine School of Cheshire.

Emma added: “Working with The Wine School’s founder Richard Smith, we will be creating the ambience of a Spanish/French bar and providing an environment conducive to learning where people are relaxed and having fun.

“Too many courses are focused on grammar and exams; many people just want to relax and learn the language that they can use practically. If people enjoy their learning, they are more likely to persevere and ultimately, succeed.”

Each course lasts six weeks and the wine tasting courses will take participants on a journey through the different winemaking regions of either France or Spain. Native speakers who will provide a truly authentic experience and a cultural insight into both language and country will teach the language, whilst the wine tasting will be hosted by former butler Richard J. Smith who boasts over 25 years of experience.

Each session there are four wines on offer, a glass of fizz on arrival with three wines to taste during the evening. The wines are paired with canapés from restaurant 1539, where the sessions will be held in the roof lounge.

This and all other courses with The Language Guys run midweek and enrolment is currently open for the New Year sessions starting during January and February.

Details of all courses can be found at www.thelanguageguys.com or email ask@thelanguageguys.com

Details of the wine tasting and language courses can also be found at www.cheshire.wine/thelanguageguys or email hello@cheshire.wine