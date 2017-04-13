Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Broughton opticians is celebrating after being awarded Platinum Employer status in recognition of its dedication to inspiring and developing the next generation of eye health professionals.

The Specsavers store at Broughton Retail Park scooped the company’s national accolade after demonstrating a proven track record of prioritising its team’s wellbeing and career development.

The accreditation measures five benchmarks of the employee experience, including talent management, recruitment and induction, and performance management and reward.

Broughton store director Scott Rogers said: “As an employer, we think it’s really important to not only get the basics right, such as communication, resources and pay, but also to focus on helping our team learn and develop in the industry.

“We’re thrilled to be awarded the Platinum Employer accreditation and we are committed to offering all our staff a varied and enriching career.

“This is a huge accolade for our whole team and it says a lot about the working culture and staff environment we foster, most of whom live in the surrounding area. We’re constantly looking at ways to innovate as an employer and to give back to the local community through employment opportunities.”

Specsavers director of HR Mark Moorton said: “The Platinum Employer scheme is an exciting new addition to our extensive portfolio of training and development programmes, helping our staff to benefit from the opportunity of a full-career journey from entry-level to store owner.”

To book an appointment at Specsavers at Broughton Retail Park, call 01244 509959 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/broughton