Barnton Cricket Club has been hit for six by a £400 donation from homebuilder Taylor Wimpey.

The money will go towards equipment for its junior teams, including small bats and balls for the U9s team and a new training net.

Director of junior cricket and 1st XI captain Simon Hancock said: “It’s important to us that we offer the junior teams the very best training equipment to enable them to develop their skills and refine their game.

“This donation will provide them with brand new training equipment, helping to create the next generation of cricketing talent.”

Established in 1880, Barnton Cricket Club now boasts a membership of more than 100 cricketers of all ages and abilities. The club was recently selected by the Cheshire Cricket Board to host representative games, and received the Sport England ‘ClubMark’ which ensure that junior sport is carried out in a safe environment.

Sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester Chloe Dunn said: “It’s very important for children to take part in sports in order to gain vital skills and get fit and healthy.

“We are delighted that we could help the club out and look forward to seeing residents from our nearby Winnington Village development cheering them on from the sidelines.”

Winnington Village offers buyers a range of three- and four-bedroom homes in the rural Cheshire countryside, just a short car journey from Manchester and Chester.

Simon concluded: “We would like to extend a big thank you to Taylor Wimpey for its help and look forward to working together again soon.”

