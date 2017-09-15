Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Taylor Wimpey North West supported the Ash-worth Time Bank’s 10,000 steps event.

The event aims to encourage older people to join together to increase the number of steps they walk on a regular basis.

Ash-worth Time Bank in Ashton Hayes hosted a series of walks in varying difficulties on the day, from a walk around the perimeter of the local field, to a community walk over fields and stiles.

Volunteer co-ordinator at Ash-worth Time Bank Caroline Massos said: “We are extremely grateful to Taylor Wimpey for supporting our event, which benefits the health and fitness of our members, as well as being a great opportunity to have lots of fun.

“Taylor Wimpey’s generous contribution was spent on providing healthy refreshments for attendees on the day.”

Ash-worth Time Bank was set up with the help of a small Countryside Agency Grant in 2002 and became a charity in 2007.

The organisation, located close to the homebuilder’s Applewood Green, promotes health, well-being and inclusion for those who are lonely and vulnerable through participation in social and leisure activities within the community.

It achieves this through an informal network of people who are willing and able to share their skills to build the capacity of those in need - whether they are elderly, in poor health and/or vulnerable.

Volunteers want to alleviate the real, practical disadvantages which arise from rural isolation within the villages of Ashton Hayes and Mouldsworth, and the surrounding villages.

Head of sales for Taylor Wimpey North West Stuart Craig added: “When we heard of the fantastic work that Caroline and the selfless volunteers do at Ash-worth Time Bank we were only too happy to support the fantastic initiative.

“It’s so important for communities to come together to socialise and support one another through events like 10,000 steps.”

Ash-worth Time Bank provides a unique method of volunteering because there is no minimum commitment and people have the chance to help within their own community.