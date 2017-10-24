Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swansway Peugeot on Sealand Road in Chester has received a major facelift, the result of a £300k investment.

The dealership has had a top to toe redo, making it one of Peugeot’s most state-of–the art centres.

The owners, family business Swansway Motor Group, are renowned for their immaculately presented sites and the £300k investment in this site proves they mean business.

Head of business at the dealership, Jay Dougan, said: “It was a really nice centre before, but now, it’s absolutely great; a much better place for customers to relax whilst their having their cars serviced, or talking through options on a new one.

“These days, people prefer a more informal atmosphere and this investment has given them just that.”

The refurbishment did create some challenges for the staff, but they pulled together and Swansway Chester operations director, Andrew Wakelin, said: “The new centre is beautiful, but I must give a massive round of applause to Jay Dougan and his entire team - sales, service and workshop - for continuing to make our customers smile, despite what was at times a rather chaotic site.”