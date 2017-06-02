Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today (June 2) is National Fish & Chips Day, so you have an excuse to head off to the chippy and treat yourself.

But Chester has so many great chippies, it's impossible to choose where the best one is.

We've made your choice a little easier by narrowing down some of the most popular choices, but you might have other suggestions. Let us know your favourite.

Blackstocks

Blackstocks on Northgate Street have a high 'Excellent' rating on Trip Advisor with some declaring their fish and chips 'amazing'. The family owned chippy has been open for five years now and has received a number of awards for its quality fish and chips.

Sealand Fish & Chips

This chippy on Sealand Road, a familiar sight on the way into Chester city centre, has been providing the people of Chester with chips for decades. Its popularity hasn't waned over the years - all reviews on Trip Advisor are either 'Excellent' or 'Very Good'.

Weston Grove

This chippy even caters for gluten free customers and always promises service with a smile. And it's environmentally friendly too - their potatoes are specially sourced and prepared off site so the peelings are properly recycled.

Adam's Fish & Chips

'Superb' chips here, according to one Trip Advisor reviewer. And there's space to sit down and enjoy your chips if you want to.

Mill Lane Fish Bar

This chippy in Upton, gets a high rating from reviewers on Trip Advisor and has been described by some as the best in Chester.

South View

Another long standing Chester chippy, this has been a popular choice with customers for many years.

Chip O Dee

'No frills, just good/excellent fish and chips', one reviewer said, while another described it as 'the best fish and chips in Chester'.

Where do you think serves the best fish and chips in Chester? Let us know in the comments below or tweet @ChesterChron