Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester city centre has plenty to offer for those wanting a staycation or holidaymakers from afar looking to enjoy the history and culture.

Aside from the world famous Chester Zoo, Chester Cathedral and River Dee there is the annual Chester Races in the summer and buzzing restaurants and night life.

It doesn't always mean an expensive night in a hotel though. Travel website Expedia is one of the many go to hotel specialists for finding a good deal.

We've rounded up ten of the cheapest but highest rated hotels in or around Chester and Cheshire for 2017.

The Royal Oak Hotel

(Photo: Expedia)

This hotel and restaurant is situated in the heart of Cheshire and offers a modern stay combined with the old fashioned pub exteriors.

The Royal Oak Hotel is also one of the best rated hotels in the area on Expedia and partner site TripAdvisor with a four and a half star rating.

Price: £65

Address: Chester Road, Tarporley, CW6 0RR

Inglewood Manor

(Photo: Expedia)

Inglewood Manor is a country house located in Cheshire and only a short drive to the city centre. The Edwardian house is placed amongst 38 acres of grounds which features some stunning gardens you can wander through.

It includes 29 bedrooms with a period setting and offers an alternative to Chester city centre if you fancy a quiet break in the area.

Price: £75

Address: Badgers Rake Lane, Ellesmere Port, CH66 8PF

The Boathouse & Riverside Rooms

(Photo: Expedia)

The price for a room at The Boathouse & Riverside Rooms is a little higher than some of the other hotels on this list but it'll be worth the extra pennies - especially in the summer.

This hotel is situated right next to the River Dee, Chester offering scenic views with every room and it's in a prime location next to Chester's nightlife and top restaurants.

Price: £100

Address: 21 The Groves, Chester CH1 1SD

The Swan Tarporley

(Photo: Expedia)

The Swan Tarporley has been part of the village's history for more than 400 years and offers an authentic village pub charm.

It features log fires, rustic decor and a modern twist, plus there is plenty more to enjoy in the village and beyond.

Price: £65

Address: 50 High St, Tarporley CW6 0AG

Bridge Street Townhouse

(Photo: Expedia)

This hotel offers a boutique style stay in Chester's city centre. It has recently gone under refurbishment with some contemporary twists.

Bridge Street Townhouse is ideal for anyone heading to Chester races in 2017 or a staycation if you're looking for a night in an alternative city.

Price: £68

Address: 49-51 Lower Bridge St, Chester CH1 1RS

Brookside

(Photo: Expedia)

For anyone outside the area - no this isn't the Brookside from the 80s TV show - firstly that was Liverpool but it is a cheap and highly rated hotel in Chester.

The Brookside bed and breakfast guest house is in a prime location for all the attractions in Chester.

Price: £74

Address: Brook Lane, Chester, CH2 2AN

New Hall Farm B&B

(Photo: Expedia)

New Hall Farm Bed and Breakfast in South Cheshire offers picturesque views from the open farmland to Peckforton Hills. They feature stylish bathrooms and well stocked tea trays so you can perch yourself at the window and watch the world go by.

Plus it's only a short drive to the city centre if you want more of the hustle and bustle.

Price: £75

Address: Capper's Lane, Tarporley, CW6 9RP

Hampton House Farm B&B

(Photo: Expedia)

Hampton House Farm is quite a way outside the city centre but perfect for a night or weekend of escapism.

It has been described as a 'home from home' by previous guests as it's located in a tranquil setting and only a short trip away from North Wales where you can blow off the cobwebs and enjoy the stunning Welsh Hills.

Price: £80

Address: Stevensons Lane, SY14 8JS

Chester Court Hotel

(Photo: Expedia)

The Chester Court Hotel is right in the heart of the centre but maintains a old-school Victorian look and modern interiors.

It's just a short walk away from sights including Chester Cathedral or a bus journey to Chester Zoo.

Price: £72

Address: 48 Hoole Rd, Chester, CH2 3NL

Roomzzz Aparthotel

(Photo: Expedia)

The Aparthotel in Chester city centre is ideal for groups heading to the area for a hen or stag night, birthday or Chester races, whether you're local or not.

There are plenty of options for different rooms including a penthouse suite or family room - there's something for everyone in a nights stay in Chester.

Address: Norroy House, Nuns Road, Chester, CH1 2ND

Price: £79