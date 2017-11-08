The video will start in 8 Cancel

Starbucks unveiled its Christmas drinks menu to much excitement last week.

Now the coffee chain is launching a 'buy one get one free' offer on every festive drink purchased between 2pm and 5pm from Thursday (November 9) to Sunday (November 12).

With everything from fudge hot chocolates to toffee nut lattes on offer, it's the perfect afternoon pick-me-up.

The Mirror reports that Starbucks is launching the offer to encourage coffee fans to 'give good' to their loved ones over the Christmas season.

Stores nationwide will participate in the promotion, which is also being rolled out in the U.S and Canada.

This year, the Starbucks festive menu includes classic favourites like the Gingerbread and Eggnog lattes, as well as new additions like the Festive Cold Brew, which combines a classic cold brew blend with subtle Christmas-spiced notes, finished with orange and cranberry pieces. Yum.