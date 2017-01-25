Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When Chester woman Rachel Fisher was made redundant and found herself suffering from anxiety and depression, she turned to Weight Watchers for help.

Rachel, from Huntington, had already been through a life changing experience with the group when she joined the group hoping to get her weight of 13 stone 3lbs down to her target of 9 stone 3lbs.

In 2011, Rachel lost four stone with Weight Watchers and got to her goal weight.

Rachel said: “At that time my happiest moment was being able to say ‘yes’ to my daughter when she asked to go swimming. In previous months and years I had always said no and made her daddy take her as I was too ashamed to be seen in public in a swimming costume.”

More recently, in 2014, Rachel was made redundant from her job in a bank and suffered with anxiety and depression. She re-gained two stone but despite this decided to apply to be a Weight Watcher leader.

In January 2015 Rachel took her first meeting, feeling somewhat fraudulent at times as she was outside of goal range. Nevertheless, she worked hard alongside her members to encourage them while achieving her own goals.

Rachel said: “My second ‘yes’ moment came when a member of my meeting told me I inspired her. She had watched me change over the months and she felt inspired to do the same.

“That is why I do my job (now running seven meetings) and that was just as happy a moment when I got back to my goal weight and was able to celebrate with my own members.”