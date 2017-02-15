Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of The Secret Life of the Zoo will be delighted to hear that the third series of the much-loved Channel 4 documentary returns to our screens later this month.

And the first episode of the ratings hit - which will air at 8pm on Tuesday, February 28 - promises not to disappoint, with a stellar cast of Chester Zoo's weird and wonderful creatures set to appear.

Pedro the giant anteater will be reunited with his long-term partner Bliss only to face a battle with his health.

Greater one-horned rhinos Beni and Asha are another couple hoping to rekindle their romance after spending the past four years apart while Asha raised their daughter.

Meanwhile in the insect hatchery, Natasha the orchid mantis has eaten all of the males in the zoo, except one.

Now the hopes of breeding more of these unusual insects rest with two-centimetres-long Bruce, who faces the daunting task of trying to mate with her.

The show, popular with viewers and TV critics alike, throws a spotlight on some of the world's most threatened species who call Chester Zoo home in never-before-seen footage.

Alistair Pegg, head of factual at the Blast! Films production company which created the series on behalf of Channel 4, said: “The third instalment of The Secret Life of the Zoo will get viewers closer than ever to some of the world’s rarest and most threatened creatures.

"You’ll see new animal relationships blossoming, families changing and lots of new arrivals.”

Using a combination of micro-rigs and crews on the ground, the documentary captures the unique behaviour of the zoo’s 15,000 animals and their close bonds with the keepers that care for them.The third series also features tiny rhino beetles battling, the births of two endangered Asian elephant calves, the birth of a rare Rothschild’s giraffe calf and the heart stopping moment a baby silvery gibbon lets go of mum for the first time, fifty feet up.